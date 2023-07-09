Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,109 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

