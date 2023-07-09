Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

