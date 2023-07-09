VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
Read More
