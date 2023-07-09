Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.10 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $41,933.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00319082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00888454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00552458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00134805 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,150,035 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

