VIBE (VIBE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.09

VIBE (VIBE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. VIBE has a total market cap of $541,837.19 and approximately $50.09 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

