Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 209 ($2.65).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.80) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 117.25 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 406.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,142.86%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £10,492.31 ($13,316.80). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,316.80). Also, insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($38,583.58). Corporate insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

