Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.