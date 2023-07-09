WAX Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $157.74 million and approximately $944,152.48 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,011,090,275 coins and its circulating supply is 3,325,067,936 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,010,642,104.443706 with 3,324,619,769.566836 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04786637 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,060,846.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

