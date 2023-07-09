Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,988 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

