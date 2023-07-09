Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.68 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 970.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,276 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.