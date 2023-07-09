Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $172.12 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $172,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,526,000 after buying an additional 1,379,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.84 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.