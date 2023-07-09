Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $8.58 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 90,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 50,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,835.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

