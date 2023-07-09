Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $118,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

