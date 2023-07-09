Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.95% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

