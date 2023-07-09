WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Trading of WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.