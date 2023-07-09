Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,387.71

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $93,387.71 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.965473 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04715234 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $65,769.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

