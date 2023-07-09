Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report released on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

NBR opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $933.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $14,112,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $16,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

