Zacks Research Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.2 %

CRL stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.