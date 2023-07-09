ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $650,473.77 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 50% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $650,473.77 and approximately $11.44 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00094483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

