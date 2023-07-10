103,366 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.65% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,092. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $641.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

