11,023 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Bought by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,703,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,320,000 after purchasing an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,012,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,652. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

