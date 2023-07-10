3,472 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.50. 236,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,008. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

