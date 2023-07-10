3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 8.4%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.35. 831,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,233,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.