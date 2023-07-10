45,379 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $57.39. 2,918,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,270,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

