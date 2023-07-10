605 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

GSSC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,312. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.