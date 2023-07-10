8,667 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of UDEC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,536 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

