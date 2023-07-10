ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.63 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $1,646.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,201.95 or 1.00011978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002567 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $669.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

