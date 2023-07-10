ABCMETA Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.64 million and $257.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002633 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,641.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

