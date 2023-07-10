abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,879,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 146,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,497. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

