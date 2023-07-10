Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.16. The company had a trading volume of 422,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,654. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

