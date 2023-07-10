Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $181,172.95 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000255 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002638 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

