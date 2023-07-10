Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $181,172.95 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008898 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002669 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002638 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.
Achain Coin Profile
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
