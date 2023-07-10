Acumen Capital Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.75

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Information Services Stock Performance

ISV opened at C$24.94 on Friday. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. The company has a market cap of C$441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.21.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.9009146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

