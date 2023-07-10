Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

