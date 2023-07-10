Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $214.50

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 217.74 ($2.76), with a volume of 413352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.76).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMS shares. Liberum Capital cut Advanced Medical Solutions Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.76) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,419.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Eddie Johnson purchased 19,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £50,119.68 ($63,611.73). 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

