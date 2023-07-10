Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 3,528 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.94. 1,324,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

