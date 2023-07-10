Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 3,811 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. 7,192,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,870,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

