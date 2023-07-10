Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 54,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 70,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 81,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.66. 585,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,012. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

