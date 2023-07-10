Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $526.72. The stock had a trading volume of 873,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,673. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.46. The company has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

