Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 193,203 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 568.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,203 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 199,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,658. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $930.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

