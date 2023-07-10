Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 4,864 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,799,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,944,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

