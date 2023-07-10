Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $8.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $464.11. The stock had a trading volume of 264,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,152. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $488.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

