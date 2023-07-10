Adviser Investments LLC Sells 4,743 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 14,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,350. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 391.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

