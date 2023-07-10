Adviser Investments LLC Sells 5,586 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 0.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.92. 53,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

