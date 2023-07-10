Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMFree Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.