Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

