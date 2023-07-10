Aion (AION) Trading 136.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 47% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 136.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $9,318.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00195961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030904 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017969 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

