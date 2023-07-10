Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.88. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
