Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 306.5% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 503,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,917. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.