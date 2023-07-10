Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 5,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,422. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.