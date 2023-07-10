Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. 773,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,098. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

