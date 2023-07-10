Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.54

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 67341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

